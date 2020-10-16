|
ROBERTSON Winifred Florence Passed away quickly and peacefully in Shotley Park Care Home, County Durham on 8th October, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
a loving mum of Elaine and Janet, mother in law to Bill and Bob,
also a very much loved grandma to Andrew, Paul, Ian and Michael
and dear sister to Gordon.
Serviced to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday
22nd October at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice may be sent c/o G&M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Oct. 16, 2020