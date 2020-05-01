Home

Winifred Hoskison Notice
HOSKISON (née Newton)
Winifred Passed away peacefully on April 14th 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Derek, much Loved Mum of John and Nigel,
Mother-in-law of Thelma,
Loving Nan of Helen and Claire,
Great-Nan of Sophie, Olivia, George, Layla and Logan.
Private Service and Cremation
to take place.
Donations in memory of Winifred
made payable for Rotherham Hospice may be sent to:
H Keeton Funeral Directors
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on May 1, 2020
