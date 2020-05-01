|
|
|
HOSKISON (née Newton)
Winifred Passed away peacefully on April 14th 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Derek, much Loved Mum of John and Nigel,
Mother-in-law of Thelma,
Loving Nan of Helen and Claire,
Great-Nan of Sophie, Olivia, George, Layla and Logan.
Private Service and Cremation
to take place.
Donations in memory of Winifred
made payable for Rotherham Hospice may be sent to:
H Keeton Funeral Directors
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on May 1, 2020