WATSON née Hutchinson
Formerly Hydes
Winifred Passed away peacefully in Heeley Bank Care Home,
on 18th January, aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of the late
Harry and Walters Hydes.
Deeply loved Mom of Dorothy and Son in law Richard, much loved Nan Nan of Tracy & Wayne, Dale & Louise and Haydyn, Great Nan of Declan, Daniel and Ava, Great Great Nan of Alfie.
Friend to many, will be forever missed.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made on the day for
St Lukes Hospice.
Funeral to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February at 2.30pm.
Afterwards at The Punch Bowl.
All are welcome.
Published in The Star on Feb. 1, 2020