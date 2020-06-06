|
Martin Yvonne Beloved wife to Kevin, mum to Shaun and Darren, Carys and Rachael, sister to Kenny and Alan and grandmother to Darcy,
Alex, Teddy, Gabriel and Samuel.
We think about you always,
We talk about you still,
You have never been forgotten,
And you never will.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk us through our lives,
Until we meet again.
Family service on Monday
8th June at City Road.
Enquiries W Simpson & Son.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020