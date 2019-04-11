Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. GRACE DIXON. View Sign

DIXON, A. GRACE Peacefully passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Monday, April 8, 2019. Grace Dixon (nee Arnold) of Mt. Albert, at 86 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Harold Risebrough, the late Patrick Kinsella and the late Allan Doxon. Loving mother of Diane (George) Kydd, Dalton (Terry) Risebrough, Arnold Risebrough and Don (Linda) Risebrough. Grace will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of June (Albert) Palmer, Thomas (Patricia) Arnold and Merv (Betty) Arnold. Grace will also be fondly remembered by the Kinsella and Dixon families. Friends will be received at the Mt. Albert United Church, 41 Alice St., Mt. Albert, for visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Hartman Cemetery, Mt. Albert. In Grace's memory, donations may be made to the Mt. Albert United Church. Arrangements entrusted to Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Mt. Albert (1-800-209-4803).

