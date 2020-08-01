HULSE, A. JEANNE It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Jeanne Hulse (Markham, ON), eldest daughter of the late Harvey and Helen Smith of Odessa, ON, peacefully at her home in Port Perry, on July 22, 2020, at the age of 95. She was loved and cherished by many, including: her late husband Kenneth; her children, Ron (Karen Chadwick) and Christine Horne (Steve DeFreitas, Steve Horne); her grandies, Kelly Sims (Mark), Christopher Horne (Laura), Stephanie Horne (Jason Mohyla); Sharley DeFreitas and Ryan DeFreitas (Kaitlyn); and her great-grandies, Kiera, Hailey, Tristen, Riley, MacKenzie, Quinn, Brooklyn, Logan and the late Landon, and Lucas. Survived by siblings, Carol Watson, Sandra Vanberkel (John), Doug Smith (Shirley), and sisters-in-law, Maureen, Doris and Jean Smith and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by sister Audrey Holmes (Glenn), brothers Jack, Bob (Doreen), Don and Hugh Watson. The family thanks the medical team who provided compassionate care throughout, including her palliative team Nurse Linda, Drs. Russell and Moran and all of her wonderful PSWs. With COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service is planned at the Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King St. W. in Oshawa, at 2 p.m. August 2nd. A visitation is scheduled from 12:30 until the service, which will be streamed live on Facebook. The family asks that you advise of your attendance. Masks are mandatory. Donations may be made in Jeanne's memory to Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation in lieu of flowers, at support.mshf.on.ca/anniejeannehulse



