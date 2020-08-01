1/1
A. JEANNE HULSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HULSE, A. JEANNE It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Jeanne Hulse (Markham, ON), eldest daughter of the late Harvey and Helen Smith of Odessa, ON, peacefully at her home in Port Perry, on July 22, 2020, at the age of 95. She was loved and cherished by many, including: her late husband Kenneth; her children, Ron (Karen Chadwick) and Christine Horne (Steve DeFreitas, Steve Horne); her grandies, Kelly Sims (Mark), Christopher Horne (Laura), Stephanie Horne (Jason Mohyla); Sharley DeFreitas and Ryan DeFreitas (Kaitlyn); and her great-grandies, Kiera, Hailey, Tristen, Riley, MacKenzie, Quinn, Brooklyn, Logan and the late Landon, and Lucas. Survived by siblings, Carol Watson, Sandra Vanberkel (John), Doug Smith (Shirley), and sisters-in-law, Maureen, Doris and Jean Smith and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by sister Audrey Holmes (Glenn), brothers Jack, Bob (Doreen), Don and Hugh Watson. The family thanks the medical team who provided compassionate care throughout, including her palliative team Nurse Linda, Drs. Russell and Moran and all of her wonderful PSWs. With COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service is planned at the Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King St. W. in Oshawa, at 2 p.m. August 2nd. A visitation is scheduled from 12:30 until the service, which will be streamed live on Facebook. The family asks that you advise of your attendance. Masks are mandatory. Donations may be made in Jeanne's memory to Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation in lieu of flowers, at support.mshf.on.ca/anniejeannehulse

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved