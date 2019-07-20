Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Neal BLACK. View Sign Obituary

BLACK, A. Neal Arthur Neal Black (Neal), born in Toronto, April 11, 1943 and passed peacefully on July 12, 2019. Loving son of the late Arthur C. Black and Jean (Dick) Black and brother of Patricia (Black) Menary. Beloved husband and best friend of Heather (Brayman) Black. Loving father of Allen (Jessica), David (Emma) and Paul (Marisela). Loving grandfather to Joshua, Meaghan, Maya and Graeson. After graduating University, he began his career with the T. Eaton Company, then Dylex and finally Xerox Canada. Neal enjoyed 25 years with Xerox, winning many awards and President's Clubs for sales excellence during his career. In late 2001, Neal retired and decided that his job was to keep busy and plan an activity everyday. Neal joined the PROBUS Club of Mississauga South in 2002, where he enjoyed the fellowship of like-minded men. He took an active role in the club and found his passion in planning club events, activities and travel. He was so proud of his travel initiatives and assisted other PROBUS clubs to implement the same. Neal was also a member of the Erindale Mississauga Lions Club. Neal's passion for family and staying connected was a priority and looked forward to planning annual vacations. The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Medical Associates, of 6J Trillium Health Partners, "M" site, who so kindly cared for him over the past 4 weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that any donations be made to the Trillium Health Partners, "M" site. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for August 12, 2019. at the Old Mill Inn and Spa, 21 Old Mill Rd., Etobicoke from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Please join us.

