Aare LAIMETS
LAIMETS, Aare (nee JURNA) Born on December 4, 1926 in Tallinn, Estonia. Aare passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2020, in her 94th year, in Toronto. Predeceased by her husband Heinrich, beloved mother of Monica (Tony) and Cara. Cherished Nana of Maia, James and Michael. Remembered by her extended Estonian family. Private family funeral arrangements have been entrusted to RS Kane Funeral Home. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
