AARNE AULIS SAIKKONEN
SAIKKONEN, AARNE AULIS January 14, 1934 - November 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Fay Saikkonen. Dear father of Laura and her husband Matt Kearns as well as the late Raymond. Cherished Grandpa to Joshua. Brother-in-law to Paul (Emily), Bernadette (Adam), as well as the late Alfred (Shirley), Peggy (Hans), Norman (Dora), Kay (Gord) and Mary (Doug). Will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews, family, and friends. If you couldn't find Aarne working around the house, he'd be having a cup of coffee enjoying nature. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. As per Aarne's wishes, cremation has taken place. He will be buried at Beechwood Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Kidney Cancer Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.kidneycancercanada.ca Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
