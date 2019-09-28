Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AASTA HJERTHOLM LEVENE. View Sign Obituary

LEVENE, AASTA HJERTHOLM 1936 - 2019 Died on September 22, 2019, daughter by her side and surrounded by the loving community at New Horizons Tower, whose staff and fellow residents made an unforgettable home in her last years. Born in Montreal, Aasta lived a rich and eventful life as a person and musician. Spending early months in Norway with paternal relatives, Aasta and her mother Marcelle returned to New York and eventually to Toronto, where Aasta grew up in numerous neighborhoods around the city, graduating in 1958 with a Licentiate Diploma at the University of Toronto, Faculty of Music. In 1960, she married Sam Levene, whom she met while serving as music director of Camp Kawagama, he as drama director, and the two lived their lives in the arts. Aasta's life in music included serving as a member of the Keyboard Faculty of the Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) and as Chief Examiner, Practical Subjects for RCM Examinations, work that took her to Seoul, Korea, as well as across Canada. Interested in Edvard Grieg, Aasta presented a lecture on the composer and the Scandinavian tradition; as a pianist, she had an abiding love for Robert Schumann. Aasta was particularly passionate about pedagogy, nurturing in students the musical vocabulary and technical skill to access the meanings of sound and empowering fellow teachers to support their students' musicality. Aasta established the first teacher-evaluation program at the University Settlement Music and Arts School, served as Lecturer in Pedagogy for the Artist-Teacher Program at the Glenn Gould School at the RCM, and held workshops across Canada on pedagogy as well as on keyboard harmony, another passion, which connected her to her maternal grandmother, musician and teacher Christine Trotin. Aasta was a beloved teacher, a widely respected colleague, and a beautiful person. She inspired a love of animals and the natural world, a desire for arts and travel, and the right to find what brings one strength and joy. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Aasta is survived by daughter Nancy Levene and her partner Kathryn Lofton and granddaughter Kinneret Levene Magid. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the University Settlement Music and Arts School.

LEVENE, AASTA HJERTHOLM 1936 - 2019 Died on September 22, 2019, daughter by her side and surrounded by the loving community at New Horizons Tower, whose staff and fellow residents made an unforgettable home in her last years. Born in Montreal, Aasta lived a rich and eventful life as a person and musician. Spending early months in Norway with paternal relatives, Aasta and her mother Marcelle returned to New York and eventually to Toronto, where Aasta grew up in numerous neighborhoods around the city, graduating in 1958 with a Licentiate Diploma at the University of Toronto, Faculty of Music. In 1960, she married Sam Levene, whom she met while serving as music director of Camp Kawagama, he as drama director, and the two lived their lives in the arts. Aasta's life in music included serving as a member of the Keyboard Faculty of the Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) and as Chief Examiner, Practical Subjects for RCM Examinations, work that took her to Seoul, Korea, as well as across Canada. Interested in Edvard Grieg, Aasta presented a lecture on the composer and the Scandinavian tradition; as a pianist, she had an abiding love for Robert Schumann. Aasta was particularly passionate about pedagogy, nurturing in students the musical vocabulary and technical skill to access the meanings of sound and empowering fellow teachers to support their students' musicality. Aasta established the first teacher-evaluation program at the University Settlement Music and Arts School, served as Lecturer in Pedagogy for the Artist-Teacher Program at the Glenn Gould School at the RCM, and held workshops across Canada on pedagogy as well as on keyboard harmony, another passion, which connected her to her maternal grandmother, musician and teacher Christine Trotin. Aasta was a beloved teacher, a widely respected colleague, and a beautiful person. She inspired a love of animals and the natural world, a desire for arts and travel, and the right to find what brings one strength and joy. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Aasta is survived by daughter Nancy Levene and her partner Kathryn Lofton and granddaughter Kinneret Levene Magid. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the University Settlement Music and Arts School. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close