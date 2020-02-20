Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
View Map
LINK, ABBIE CAROLYN (nee BROWN) Age 94, died peacefully November 2, 2019 at Hamilton, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband Murray Justice Link (1994) and her sister Alice Elizabeth Brown (2017). Survived by loving daughters Shelagh Mirski (John), Martha Donohue (Chuck) and Norah Link, 5 grandchildren and their spouses, and 11 great-grandchildren. Abbie lived in Princeton, Sutton, London and Don Mills, Ontario and was a proud McMaster University alumnus (1947). Memorial Service Saturday, February 29, 2020 at DODSWORTH AND BROWN Funeral Home – ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, Ontario L9G 2C2 (905-648-3852). Visitation 10:00 a.m., Service 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation. Online condolences and obituary www.dbancaster.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020
