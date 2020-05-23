Abbigail was very special. She was the pride and joy of her parents. She was the first grand-daughter on both sides of her family tree.



The name abbigail was selected for its meaning, "father's joy" and Lillian after her great-great-grandmother Lillian Craig meaning, "beauty" or "God is a vow".



Like the rest of the Shewchuk clan she was a Heinz 57. She was conceived from good"ol anglo-saxon stock, with a mix of eastern european and then her father added the splash of italian and the result was a very determined, feisty, opinionated, God fearing titan haired beauty named Abbigail. A real life Princess Merida. She embraced her Irish and Scottish heritage learned to appreciate pipes and drums and highland dancing.



Abbi's birth meant I became an aunt. My earliest memories of her are being held in my grandmother's arms and the smile it brought to her face - the next generation.



In the evening, for months after her birth, I would hold her a sing "A-B-B-I-G-A-I-L...Abbi-gaaaail is a pretty girl, she's the one I just adore - Abbi-Gaaaail." She would cuddle in and fall asleep.



When she was about 2 she got angry at her sandwich (it was falling apart); she threw it down in disgust and said, "'dat fuking ting". She could hardly talk; but, she was already swearing like a trucker.



My most treasured memories of Abbi are when we would go to Downey's farm. She would be gone like a shot out of a cannon running from one activity to the other. One of my favourite pictures is of her cuddled into Peter and rolling her eyes with the red ringlets blowing on her cheeks. What a minx.



Eli's friends remember her for creating inviting little spaces and sweets so the fairies would leave coins for the children on Midsummer Night's Eve. And in particular, the boys remember her for arriving on her bright yellow motorcycle to visit her cousins.



Abbi was fearless. She lived life to the full and died doing what she had worked hard to accomplish for many years; serving as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces. A GREAT example for your brothers and cousins; dogged determination can help you achieve your ambitions.



Abbigail, you made your parents proud. You will be kept alive by your: blood, church, military, pipes and drums and veterans families. Stories of you will be told. You will be remembered.



Today, as I continue to mourn your loss. I realize you had a global impact. You have truly fulfilled the scripture in Ecclesiastes 7:1 "A good name exceeds the value of fine perfume, and the day of someone's death exceeds the value of the day of his birth."



Love you



Auntie Lori



