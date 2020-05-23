Abbigail Cowbrough Sub, Lt. (N)
COWBROUGH SUB. Lt. (N), ABBIGAIL Abbigail Cowbrough, Sub, Lt. (N), age 23, of Dartmouth, died suddenly on April 29, 2020, in the Ionian Sea. A bright light continues to shine through the darkest parts of our own hearts. Abbigail had a crazy grin that could brighten any room. She was willful, smart, determined and kind. She leapt and danced her way into so many hearts. She sang, albeit horribly, with gusto and bravado. She tried new things all the time, especially food. She loved food. She didn't do anything small; she was all about hard work and determination. You never expect things to go wrong but when they do, they go horribly wrong. Abbigail is survived by such a long line of biological family and she has been adopted by so many around the world on her travels, as a granddaughter, sister, mother, aunt. We all have loss. We are now eternally connected. All of us. I could go on with the clichés about being a good soldier, but she would feel never enough for those with whom she had the honour to serve. Glory other than to God is not what she would have in mind and I feel it may not be enough anyway. I brought her into this world; good, bad and the ugly. She lived hard. She read books, lots and lots of books, from Manga to Philosophy, and fun ones (she read everyone the Wonky Donkey with a Scottish accent). She flew kites and actual airplanes, skydived and travelled. She fed ducks and picked pussy willows in the spring. She could puddle jump like no one's business, even at 23. Abbigail believed in fairies. She was the girl who would trip a toddler if it meant she could see a Disney princess first. But she would sit, hold a baby in her arms and have freckle fights with random strangers. She snuck into every crevice of the darkest parts of people. She also snuck onto places top brass couldn't go, just because she had the ability to manipulate anything into her command. I don't doubt she would have done great things, but she is expecting us all to stand up and get things done. Abbigail loved her civilian family, as well as her Military one, her NATO, Pipes and Drums and Church families. These were her biggest teachers and supporters; they nurtured her and reared her. It is only right that she was blessed to die in their service. I swear I can hear the pipes and drums over the breeze with her belly laugh. She is looking over her shoulder with that signature coy Abbigail kiss. I catch it like that moment between heart beats; that quiet fluttering. It has been said we only have but one death to spend, and who would not want to pass with brothers in arms. She did not die for her God, family, country or Navy; she lived for these things. Cremation has taken place. Burial at sea ceremony will be held on the Battle of the Atlantic, Sunday, 2021, from the HMCS Fredericton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UN-NATO Veterans Nova Scotia Chapter. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.atlanticfuneralhomes.com, Dartmouth Chapel



May 19, 2020
Abbi was so amazing. With a natural way of making people feel special and cared about.
At such a tender age of only 23, she was a guiding light for what right look like in today's younger generation.
An accomplished musician, aspiring Marine system engineering officer that was well on her way to being entrusted with engineering state of one of Canada's Royal Canadian Naval warships and already a homeowner as well.
Everything every parent could possibly hope for in regards to having successful children.
Sadly now also every parent's worst nightmare to lose a child.

Abbi you touched so many people in a positive way and enriched so many lives and all you had to do to achieve this was to be yourself.

You were my sister in Arms by chance, my friend by luck and as much a daughter by choice.
You are and will always be missed... but never forgotten.

Ben Broome
NS Provincial Representative
Veterans UN NATO Support Group
Ben Broome
Military
May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Myles
Friend
May 16, 2020
An absolute beautiful soul, that had a smile that could light up an entire room. No other words need to be said, than what were said here. My deepest sympathy, love, and prayers to each and every one of you.
John Mason
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
Abbigail was very special. She was the pride and joy of her parents. She was the first grand-daughter on both sides of her family tree.

The name abbigail was selected for its meaning, "father's joy" and Lillian after her great-great-grandmother Lillian Craig meaning, "beauty" or "God is a vow".

Like the rest of the Shewchuk clan she was a Heinz 57. She was conceived from good"ol anglo-saxon stock, with a mix of eastern european and then her father added the splash of italian and the result was a very determined, feisty, opinionated, God fearing titan haired beauty named Abbigail. A real life Princess Merida. She embraced her Irish and Scottish heritage learned to appreciate pipes and drums and highland dancing.

Abbi's birth meant I became an aunt. My earliest memories of her are being held in my grandmother's arms and the smile it brought to her face - the next generation.

In the evening, for months after her birth, I would hold her a sing "A-B-B-I-G-A-I-L...Abbi-gaaaail is a pretty girl, she's the one I just adore - Abbi-Gaaaail." She would cuddle in and fall asleep.

When she was about 2 she got angry at her sandwich (it was falling apart); she threw it down in disgust and said, "'dat fuking ting". She could hardly talk; but, she was already swearing like a trucker.

My most treasured memories of Abbi are when we would go to Downey's farm. She would be gone like a shot out of a cannon running from one activity to the other. One of my favourite pictures is of her cuddled into Peter and rolling her eyes with the red ringlets blowing on her cheeks. What a minx.

Eli's friends remember her for creating inviting little spaces and sweets so the fairies would leave coins for the children on Midsummer Night's Eve. And in particular, the boys remember her for arriving on her bright yellow motorcycle to visit her cousins.

Abbi was fearless. She lived life to the full and died doing what she had worked hard to accomplish for many years; serving as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces. A GREAT example for your brothers and cousins; dogged determination can help you achieve your ambitions.

Abbigail, you made your parents proud. You will be kept alive by your: blood, church, military, pipes and drums and veterans families. Stories of you will be told. You will be remembered.

Today, as I continue to mourn your loss. I realize you had a global impact. You have truly fulfilled the scripture in Ecclesiastes 7:1 "A good name exceeds the value of fine perfume, and the day of someone's death exceeds the value of the day of his birth."

Love you

Auntie Lori
Lori Shewchuk
Family
May 16, 2020
Beloved daughter, inspiration, laughter, kindness. What we all hope to raise as parents. I will follow the path you have made for us, and look for you in the little things each day ❤
Shane Cowbrough
Family
