KHODABOCUS, ABDOOL MOTALY Abdool Motaly Khodabocus, also known as Muslim Khodabocus, 74, of Toronto passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bridgepoint Active Health, Toronto. Abdool was laid to rest at the Beechwood Cemetery, Vaughan. The beloved husband and father is survived by his wife, Rachida Khodabocus, and his son, Tabrez Khodabocus. May his soul rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store