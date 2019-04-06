COOPER, Abe On Monday, April 1, 2019 in California. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Cooper. Loving father and father-in-law of Jeff and Iris Cooper Imhof, Mark (Fuss) Cooper; Fern and Daniel Ruth. Devoted grandfather of Kyle, Jessica, and Jaclyn. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Henney and Harvey Black. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Adath Israel Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 416-445-0373, or to the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living.
|
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019