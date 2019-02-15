ISRAEL, ABE 1919 - 2019 On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at North York General Hospital. Abe Israel beloved husband of the late Phyllis Israel. Loving father and father-in-law of Linda and Stan Wax and Jack. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Mildred and Jack Leiter of Montreal, the late Melvyn and Florence Naimer and the late Bernard and Natalie Freedman, all of Toronto. Devoted grandfather of Heather, Stephanie and Anthony, Amanda and Lauren. Devoted great-grandfather of Cooper and Hudson. Special friend to Betty Filer. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin), for service on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Beth Tikvah Synagogue Section at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 85 Skymark Drive, No. 605, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation Of Canada, 1-800-267-9474.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2019