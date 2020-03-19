|
|
FISH, ABRAHAM On Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Abraham Fish, beloved husband of Marcy. Loving father and father-in-law of Arthur and Bonnie, Joel Fish and Charis Kelly, and Michelle Fish. Dear brother of Morris Fish, and the late Miriam Coven, and brother-in-law of Mal Coven and the late Judy Fish. Sadly missed by Valerie Fish. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Ely, Joseph, Jessica and John, Ruth, Isaac, Elliot, Findley, and Cooper, and great-grandfather of George, Dorothy and Jaxson. Loved uncle of Robin and Tim, David and Victoria, Amy and David, and Laura and Paul. Lifelong friend of Mal Coven and Russell Jacobson. A heartfelt thanks to Deria Gauran for her loving support. A private family service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Chevra Lombdei Torah section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Abraham Fish Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020