UDDENBERG, ACHILLE GEORGE Of Belleville, entered into rest at Quinte Health Care Belleville General Hospital, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 89. Leaving behind the cloud of Alzheimer's/Dementia (diagnosed in 2011) to reunite with Daphne, his beloved wife of 62 years. Cherished father of Achille Jr. (Linda), Herb (Sue), Gill (Rick Rimar) and Jolanda (Kent Lewis). Will be sadly missed by grandchildren Tom (Lynsey), Kevin (Leah), Kristel (John), Jess (Leslee), Cassie (Joe) and Jody (Brad). Dear great-grandfather of 9. Friends are invited to call at the BELLEVILLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL LTD., 68 N. Front St., Belleville (613-968-5080), on Thursday from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church (399 Victoria Ave., Belleville), on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward would be appreciated. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Knarr and the amazing staff on Quinte 4 A.C.E. for their care as well as those who cared for Achille (George) at Hastings Manor in Belleville for many years. For condolences and online donations, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019