BERTOSSI, Ada Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at The Vera Davis Centre in Bolton, Ontario at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Bertossi. Cherished mother of Giacinto (the late Adriana), and Lucy (Frank). Ada will be forever remembered by many family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at The Vera Davis Centre for their kindness and care. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, 2547 Kipling Avenue, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 19, 2019