Ada BERTOSSI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada BERTOSSI.
Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON
M9W4J9
(416)-745-7555
Obituary

BERTOSSI, Ada Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at The Vera Davis Centre in Bolton, Ontario at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Bertossi. Cherished mother of Giacinto (the late Adriana), and Lucy (Frank). Ada will be forever remembered by many family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at The Vera Davis Centre for their kindness and care. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, 2547 Kipling Avenue, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.