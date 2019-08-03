Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADA CHRIS. View Sign Obituary

CHRIS, ADA 1921-2019 Ada passed away peacefully, at Joseph Brant Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 98 years of age. She was predeceased by Jim, her husband of 62 years. She is survived by sister Jean Scott, her daughters Lynne (Duncan) and Lee (late Stewart), grandchildren Erin (Alex), Heather (Siarhei), Jen (Matt) and Chris (Colin) and her great-grandchildren Eva, Mira, Dejan, Stefan, Henry, Nora and Nikko. Predeceased by sister Irene and brother Bill. Ada lived her life to the fullest as an avid walker and swimmer, a passionate reader, Scrabble Player, crossword master and adventurous world traveler. She was an early feminist with a talent for making Macedonian meat pies and Christmas fruit cakes. She enjoyed decades of long bridge club friendships and lifelong memories of summers at Port Elgin. She aged with grace and beauty until the end. She will be greatly missed by her family and especially by her loyal friend Jeff Hughes. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Foster and staff of the Memory Care Unit at Lakeshore Retirement Home and the kind and caring staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Joseph Brant Hospital.

CHRIS, ADA 1921-2019 Ada passed away peacefully, at Joseph Brant Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 98 years of age. She was predeceased by Jim, her husband of 62 years. She is survived by sister Jean Scott, her daughters Lynne (Duncan) and Lee (late Stewart), grandchildren Erin (Alex), Heather (Siarhei), Jen (Matt) and Chris (Colin) and her great-grandchildren Eva, Mira, Dejan, Stefan, Henry, Nora and Nikko. Predeceased by sister Irene and brother Bill. Ada lived her life to the fullest as an avid walker and swimmer, a passionate reader, Scrabble Player, crossword master and adventurous world traveler. She was an early feminist with a talent for making Macedonian meat pies and Christmas fruit cakes. She enjoyed decades of long bridge club friendships and lifelong memories of summers at Port Elgin. She aged with grace and beauty until the end. She will be greatly missed by her family and especially by her loyal friend Jeff Hughes. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Foster and staff of the Memory Care Unit at Lakeshore Retirement Home and the kind and caring staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Joseph Brant Hospital. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close