|
|
ROSSEAU, ADA CLARA JUNE (nee PHILLIPS) March 31, 1932 – March 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Hospice Prince Edward, Picton, ON. Dearly beloved wife for 66 years of William Burley Rosseau. Loving Mother of Lynn Webber and Larry Rosseau (Sarie). Grandmother of Matt (Tammy), Michelle (Andrew), William, Gemma (Steven) and Larissa. Great-Grandmother of Kai, Logan and Lincoln. Sister of Edna Butt (Everett), sister-in law of Helen Craig. June and Bill enjoyed a good game of golf and many years of travel with family and friends to many destinations around the world. She enjoyed many summers at the family cottage on Belmont Lake and enjoyed her final years at Wellington on the Lake, Wellington, ON. At June's request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place and the family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial Donations to Hospice Prince Edward or the would be appreciated by the family. God Give Us Love Arrangements entrusted to the Ainsworth Funeral Home, 288 Noxon Avenue, Wellington. Online donations and condolences at ainsworthfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020