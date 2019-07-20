HENDERSON, ADA (nee MALONEY) January 2, 1925 - July 11, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on July 11, 2019, in her 95th year. She is now reunited with her husband Al, son Tom and daughter Dianne. Leaves behind her children Carlene (Gary), Loretta (Doug), Valerie (Ron) and daughter-in-law Wendy. Grandmother to Peter, Ross, Kim, Greg, Nicole, Candy, Jim and Jenna. Great-grandmother of 8. Fondly remembered as Miss World to her family and friends. She was born in England and came to Canada as a war bride and was the last surviving member of 7 children. She will forever be in the hearts of her nieces and nephews and friends. Special thanks to all the staff at Gibson House, especially the staff on the 3rd floor and also to the doctors and nurses at Scarborough Grace Hospital. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street), with a Celebration of Life to follow in the R.S. Kane Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. For donations and online condolences please visit www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019