The death occurred at Beach Grove Home, Charlottetown, PEI, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, of Isabella Millar of Stratford and formerly of Ontario, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Millar. Dear mother of Sandra Millar (David Evans) and Eric Millar. Resting at the MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel, Charlottetown, PEI. Interment will take place beside her beloved Tony in Bond Head Cemetery, Ontario. If so desired, memorials to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 16, 2020.