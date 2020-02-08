|
KANGYAL, ADA Ada, a longtime employee of CBC, custom designer, passed away peacefully at the Salvation Army Grace Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, Thursday, February 6, 2020, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved son George, sister Gitti, and brother Zoli. Many thanks to the doctors and staff at the Salvation Army Grace Hospital for their excellent care and kindness provided to Ada. As per Ada's wishes, cremation has taken place and no funeral will be held.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020