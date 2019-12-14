MacNAUGHTON, ADAH HAZEL Peacefully on December 12, 2019 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Arnold (1987). Dear mother of Barbara, Bill and the late Nancy. Loving Nana of D'Arcy, Scott and Samantha. Great-grandmother of Melody and Jonathan. Will be greatly missed by her siblings and extended family. Adah was a proud volunteer for over 40 years at York Central Hospital. She will be fondly remembered by everyone who had the opportunity to meet her. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019