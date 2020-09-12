DIXON, ADAM BARRY 1982 - 2020 On September 6, 2020, the world lost Adam Dixon, aged 38. He was incredibly brave, kind, and full of humour until the end. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife, parents, and sisters. We are all so proud of him and grateful for the strength and love he gave us. Loving husband to Sarah, perfect son of Theresa and Barry, best little brother to Erin (Cliff) and Shannon (Jussi), beloved grandson of Carmen. Favourite uncle to Elliot, Emmett, Zoe, Olli, Grace, and Stevie. Magnificent son-in-law to Lori, Bill, Peter, and Barbara. Trusted brother-in-law to James. Panther and all pets loved him. Adam was a true friend and brother to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He appreciated every day and experience he had, and wanted his family and friends to try to be happy and keep him with us in our hearts. Adam enjoyed his years as an Industrial Designer at EurOptimum, the family would like to recognize EurOptimum's significant support through the last 4 years. Thank you to Adam's healthcare teams at Sunnybrook, who cared deeply about Adam. Donations to Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre would be appreciated, in lieu of flowers. A private family burial will be held. We will always love you, miss you every minute, and try to make you proud.



