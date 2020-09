DONALDSON, ADAM Passed on September 4, 2020 in his 91st year quietly at home surrounded by the love of his family. Survived by Isabel, his loving wife of 68 years, his loving daughter Carolyn, his most beloved granddaughter Kendall (Chris), his great-grandbaby Simone and his niece Cornelia (Pat). At his request, cremation has taken place. He will be greatly missed. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca