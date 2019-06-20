WAWRZONEK, ADELAIDE (nee DEL BEL BELLUZ) It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Adela on June 18, 2019, she was in her 93rd year. Born in Cimpello, Italy on September 6, 1926 to the late Rosa and Luigi Del Bel Belluz. Sister to Lucilla and Vilma and predeceased by her siblings Nello, Nella, Gina and Linda. She married Edward Wawrzonek in Cimpello, Italy on March 25, 1947 and they spent 42 loving years together. Shortly after their marriage they immigrated to Poland where they lived for 14 years. In 1961 they immigrated to Canada and built a wonderful life with family and friends, both old and new. Loving mother to Maria (Peter) Cicuto and caring Nonna to Jennifer (Peter) Bodenham and Amanda (Blair) Rohaly. She has 3 great-grandsons, Nate, Luca and Jaxon. She kept our hearts filled with love and bellies with gnocchi and polpetta. She will be forever missed but always remembered as a generous, loving woman to her family and vast group of friends. Friends may visit on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Langstaff and Bayview). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral home. Private interment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019