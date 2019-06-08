Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADÉLARD LEO SAUVÉ. View Sign Service Information Mackey Funeral Home Inc. 33 Peel Street Lindsay , ON K9V 3L9 (705)-328-2721 Obituary

SAUVÉ, ADÉLARD LEO November 22, 1924 - June 4, 2019 Died peacefully in his sleep at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Leo, known as Ad to his family, grew up in the mining town of Timmins, Ontario, eldest of 6 siblings. At the age of 18, he joined the Canadian Armed Forces and saw action in Europe. Returning to Timmins, he married his childhood sweetheart, Irene Wilma Lawson, mother of David. After a few years, Irene succumbed to cancer and Leo became a single parent, supported by his large family. Leo then married Christina Hall Sinclair, of Scotland, mother of Bradley. During all these years, Leo held paymaster positions, starting in a mining company in Timmins and retiring after many years as Payroll Manager at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Canada in Malton. Leo and family lived in Timmins, Etobicoke, Orangevile, Aurora, finally retiring to Lindsay. Retirement meant travel, a trip back to Holland to revisit his war years, many trips to their home in Florida and boating, golfing and skiing in Ontario. Leo was always involved with church life, enjoying many sermons, dances and dinners over the years. Leo is predeceased by sisters Helen, Audrey and Joyce, survived by sister Elaine (Joe) and brother Carl (Jo); loving son Dave (Carmen), grandsons Sean (Cristina) and Collin, great-granddaughter Audrey; loving son Brad (Moira), grandchildren Erin, Nick and Dana. Leo will be missed by his extended family and friends. He was a gentleman to the end. Many thanks to all at Adelaide Place, Lindsay; Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay; and Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, K Wing, Toronto. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangement entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay.

