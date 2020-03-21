|
LEDAS, Adele Birute 1924 - 2020 Adele Ledas (born Taujenyte) survived through some of the most trying times of the twentieth century, but remained resilient and grateful for her life's blessings and opportunities. Adele was born on September 2, 1924, in Kretinga, in what was then the newly independent nation of Lithuania. The younger of two daughters born to Katryna and Juozas Taujenis, she grew up on a farm in the community of Salantai. Her youth and education were interrupted when the Soviet Union invaded and occupied Lithuania in 1939. This Soviet occupation of Lithuania, while oppressive, was short lived, as Nazi Germany invaded in 1941, replacing one brutal occupation with another. When Lithuania again became a bitter battleground for the Soviet and German armies in 1944, Adele and her family fled from their home and homeland seeking safety. With belongings loaded in a horse drawn wagon they fled west, doing their best to avoid the last battles of Eastern Front. The family escaped to live as refugees under military occupation for almost four years. Adele attributed her wartime survival to her prayers, laying the foundation for her lifelong commitment to her Roman Catholic faith. Adele, with her sister, Stase, immigrated to Canada in 1948, their parents following soon after. With her parents, she settled in Toronto to start a new life. It was here that she met and married Peter Ledas in 1954 and together they raised two sons. While raising her family, she also managed a twenty-five year career as a merchandise control assistant at Sears. Adele was widowed in 1975 and so she remained. She enjoyed her middle and senior years, travelling with her church group, visiting her once again liberated homeland and seeing her sons raise families of their own. At ninety-four and proudly independent, Adele was still living on her own. Her decline, when it came, was sudden and swift. When she moved into an assisted living home, the staff marvelled at her resilience and positive outlook. While grateful for the care she was receiving, she made it clear that she was ready to move on, passing away peacefully at the Chartwell Grenadier Retirement Residence, on March 10, 2020. Adele is survived by her sister, Stase; her two sons: Paul (Romas), with his wife Jane and Almis, with his wife Adri; her three grandchildren: Christina, Laura and Alexandra; and her two great-grandchildren: Marin and Harrison. She was much loved and will be missed by all of them. For Funeral Service details, please contact Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 416-767-3153. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020