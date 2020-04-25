CRAIG, Adele 1931 - 2020 Peacefully passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Jack Craig (2015). Devoted Mom to Gord (Pat), Carol, and predeceased by son Brian (Barb) and her brothers Michael, William and Hank. Cherished Grandma to Cindy (Myles), Michael (Louise), David (Nicole), Kevin. Loving Great-Grandma to Myla and Kobe. Adele will be sadly missed by her brother Jim and his wife Juliana and all the Harrison Family. Family is grateful to Dr. Violetta Niesobska for the years of service and special caring she provided for their Mom. Private funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adele's memory can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.