Adele "Dolly" LEDUC

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele "Dolly" LEDUC.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

LEDUC, Adele "Dolly" 1937 - 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Dolly, on November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Euclid for 60 years. Loving mother of Lisa (Harold), Laura (Peter) and Tina (Evan). Most cherished Baba to Brian, Adam (Valerie), Eric, Andrew and Alena. Great-Baba to Robyn. Dear sister to Kay and the late Bill. Special aunt to Pat, Sue, Nancy and Jen. Dolly will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Special thank you to the staff at Runnymede Healthcare Centre and to St. Joseph's ICU for their exceptional care. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, near the Jane subway from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, November 14th at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Runnymede Healthcare Centre. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.