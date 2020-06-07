ADELE MARKS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ADELE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARKS, ADELE It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Adele Marks, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Belmont House in Toronto. Born June 22, 1929 in Estevan, SK, to Bessy and Isaac Bronstein. She arrived in Toronto at an early age and worked selling fabric for the Mirvish's before meeting her husband Sol. Together they raised 3 boys and surrounded them with love. Adele had a passion for sewing and cooking and was an accomplished author of 5 cookbooks. She devoted her life to her family and provided comfort, guidance and many memorable meals. Adele is survived by her 3 sons Marty, Jerry and Randy and by her 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Predeceased by her loving husband Sol Marks in 1994. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to United Way Greater Toronto (416) 777-2001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved