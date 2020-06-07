MARKS, ADELE It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Adele Marks, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Belmont House in Toronto. Born June 22, 1929 in Estevan, SK, to Bessy and Isaac Bronstein. She arrived in Toronto at an early age and worked selling fabric for the Mirvish's before meeting her husband Sol. Together they raised 3 boys and surrounded them with love. Adele had a passion for sewing and cooking and was an accomplished author of 5 cookbooks. She devoted her life to her family and provided comfort, guidance and many memorable meals. Adele is survived by her 3 sons Marty, Jerry and Randy and by her 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Predeceased by her loving husband Sol Marks in 1994. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to United Way Greater Toronto (416) 777-2001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store