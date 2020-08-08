ADELE MILROY

MILROY, ADELE With her husband and granddaughter by her side holding her hands, Adele passed away at Centenary Hospital on July 31, 2020, at the age of 95. Adele was a gentle, kind, clever and beautiful woman. In their 70th year of marriage, she is survived by her husband James, who cared deeply and lovingly for her until her last breath. She will forever be cherished and remembered by her daughter, Janice, her granddaughter, Leah and her husband, Irfan and their two sons, Caspian and Zayn. Adele adored playing with her great-grandsons dearly. She was predeceased by her son, Bradley. Henk, who is like a son to Adele and James, will remember her lovingly. A special funeral service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if one so desires, donations to the Children's Aid Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.mceachniefuneral.ca