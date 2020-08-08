1/1
ADELE MILROY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADELE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILROY, ADELE With her husband and granddaughter by her side holding her hands, Adele passed away at Centenary Hospital on July 31, 2020, at the age of 95. Adele was a gentle, kind, clever and beautiful woman. In their 70th year of marriage, she is survived by her husband James, who cared deeply and lovingly for her until her last breath. She will forever be cherished and remembered by her daughter, Janice, her granddaughter, Leah and her husband, Irfan and their two sons, Caspian and Zayn. Adele adored playing with her great-grandsons dearly. She was predeceased by her son, Bradley. Henk, who is like a son to Adele and James, will remember her lovingly. A special funeral service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if one so desires, donations to the Children's Aid Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McEachnie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved