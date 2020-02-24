Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church
1789 Lawrence Ave. W
North York, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ADELE ZUCCHETTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELE ZUCCHETTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADELE ZUCCHETTO Obituary
ZUCCHETTO, ADELE Passed away suddenly on the morning of Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Severino (2008). Cherished mother to Rosalie (predeceased) and Ronnie and will be greatly missed by her granddaughter Lorissa. Adele came from a family of 13 siblings and will be missed by her family and friends. Living in her home for over 60 years, she will be remembered for sharing the abundance of her garden with neighbours. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., Toronto, on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1789 Lawrence Ave. W., North York, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADELE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -