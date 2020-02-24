|
ZUCCHETTO, ADELE Passed away suddenly on the morning of Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Severino (2008). Cherished mother to Rosalie (predeceased) and Ronnie and will be greatly missed by her granddaughter Lorissa. Adele came from a family of 13 siblings and will be missed by her family and friends. Living in her home for over 60 years, she will be remembered for sharing the abundance of her garden with neighbours. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., Toronto, on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1789 Lawrence Ave. W., North York, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020