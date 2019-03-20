BARTUCCI, ADELINA Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rocco Bartucci (2005). Dear mother of Emma Tete (Joseph), Maurizio (Debbie), Renato (Theresa) and Eddie (Lisa). She will be lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019