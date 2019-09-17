SLAUGHTER, ADELINE (nee CROSBY) A wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at Sunset Manor, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 101. Loving wife of the late Frank. Adoring mother of Ross (Shirley Torrie), John (Janet) and Susan Holmes (Fred). Addie cherished her 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one brother and one sister. Addie had a very active life still downhill skiing into her late 90's. She will be truly missed by everyone who had enjoyed her company. Visitation to celebrate her life will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine St., Collingwood, Ontario, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 63 Elgin St., Collingwood, Ontario, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Parkinson Canada in Addie's memory. Friends may visit Addie's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019