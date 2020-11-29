1/1
Adiba Shuaib AZIZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adiba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AZIZ, Adiba Shuaib January 31, 1931 - November 25, 2020 Beloved mother and grandmother, Adiba Aziz, passed away in peace and grace, at 1:07 p.m., Wednesday, November 25th - two months before her ninetieth birthday. Born in Lahore, in colonial India, Adiba became a fierce matriarch and guiding hand for all in the Aziz family. Soon after losing her husband (Mian Shuaib Aziz) in 1978, Adiba immigrated to Canada with her son and began a new life. She loved her family, her friends, and her country - and was loved by them in return. Always with a smile on her face and a firm gaze, she instilled in her grandchildren the importance of education. She was known as Dadiye to Omer, Osman, and Ali; as Nanima to Salman, Henna, and Annie; and as the universal "Ami" (or mother) of everyone she met. Adiba leaves behind an indomitable story, an unshakeable love, and several beautiful great-grandchildren. She is now reunited in Janaat (heaven) with her husband and daughter. "Verily, to God we belong and to Him we shall return." Until we meet again, Dadiye.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved