AZIZ, Adiba Shuaib January 31, 1931 - November 25, 2020 Beloved mother and grandmother, Adiba Aziz, passed away in peace and grace, at 1:07 p.m., Wednesday, November 25th - two months before her ninetieth birthday. Born in Lahore, in colonial India, Adiba became a fierce matriarch and guiding hand for all in the Aziz family. Soon after losing her husband (Mian Shuaib Aziz) in 1978, Adiba immigrated to Canada with her son and began a new life. She loved her family, her friends, and her country - and was loved by them in return. Always with a smile on her face and a firm gaze, she instilled in her grandchildren the importance of education. She was known as Dadiye to Omer, Osman, and Ali; as Nanima to Salman, Henna, and Annie; and as the universal "Ami" (or mother) of everyone she met. Adiba leaves behind an indomitable story, an unshakeable love, and several beautiful great-grandchildren. She is now reunited in Janaat (heaven) with her husband and daughter. "Verily, to God we belong and to Him we shall return." Until we meet again, Dadiye.



