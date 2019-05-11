SCHMIDT, Adolfina Zofia With her family by her, Ada, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at Copernicus Lodge. Predeceased by her husband Ludwik Schmidt. Loving Mother of Wojtek and his wife Irene and daughters Basia, and Tenia. She will be greatly missed by her children, extended family and friends in Canada and in Poland. Ada was born October 24, 1921 in Jasie?, Poland. In April 1940 she was forcefully moved with her parents to Siberia. After 2 years of mandatory work, she and her parents made their way to Persia and then Lebanon where she studied and received her Doctorate as a Dental Surgeon. For 2 years she worked as a Dental Surgeon at a Red Cross dental clinic before immigrating to Canada. Ada was dedicated to scouting in Poland, Beirut and Canada, where she was exceptionally active during the 1950s and continued until her 90s. Her energy, dedication and enthusiasm will be missed. Ada retired after many years of service in medical and administrative capacity from Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Ada was a Pole by birth and also a proud Canadian. She was very accomplished, and charitable, enjoyed music, movies and travel to warmer destinations. She was loved, respected and appreciated. The family is grateful to the staff at Copernicus Lodge for their care and compassion. Special thanks to the 5th floor long term care staff. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street West, Toronto, at Windermere near the Jane subway, from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, May 12th, Rosary prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Casmir's Church, 156 Roncesvalles Avenue, on Monday, May 13, 2019 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Copernicus Lodge or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019