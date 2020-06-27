ADOLFO "ADOLPH" DI MAMBRO
DI MAMBRO, ADOLFO "ADOLPH" Born January 7, 1950, Cassino, Italy. Died June 23, 2020, Richmond Hill, Ontario. Beloved son of the late Concetta Matrundola and Giuseppe Di Mambro. Husband to High School Sweetheart Barbara for 49 years. Father of Natasha (Domenico) and Sonya (Andrew) and Grandpa to Sophia, Brody, Damiano, Tyler, Allegra and Easton. Brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend here in Canada, the US and Italy. Former owner/operator Sanelli Paving, Sanco Disposal, ADM Environmental. Family thanks Home and Community Care, St. Elizabeth, RNS Nursing and Dr. Berger. Flowers are appreciated but since his "6" were all born at Mackenzie Health, donations to the Woman and Child Program are welcome. Please visit www.marshallfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences and details to be posted for a celebration of life in the future.

