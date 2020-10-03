1/
Adrian Allan McLAY
McLAY, Adrian Allan It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear father on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 90. Adrian is now reunited with his wife Joyce. Loving father of Norman, Deborah (Steve) and Brian (Tracy) and stepfather of William (Josie) Dear and the late John Dear. Proud Papa of Ricky, Johnny, Billy, Christine, David, Amanda, Jenelle, Dawn, Crystal, April, Meagan and Courtney and great-grandfather of 11 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary Lemmond and Danny (the late Lynda). Adrian will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. To honour Adrian's wishes, private family cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
