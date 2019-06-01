Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian Jerome MEHARCHAND. View Sign Obituary

MEHARCHAND, Adrian Jerome Age 67, passed away at his Sausalito home, surrounded by his loving wife, Kam (neé Naidoo) and daughters Melanie and Catherine. He spent the last 18 years of his life in Marin, Northern California; the 25 years before that in Toronto, Canada; and the first 25 in Durban, South Africa, where he was born on October 1, 1951, to Ivy Therese Meharchand (neé Bunsee) and now deceased Vedparkash Meharchand. Jerome's journey went from South Africa, where he graduated as a teacher from the University of Durban, Westville, on to Toronto, Canada 25 years later, where he received his Masters in English Literature from the University of Toronto and then to the San Francisco Bay Area. His career as a teacher and then corporate change management consultant was paralleled by a journey through three kidney transplants over 26 years. Every day was a gift and his first priority was always being there for his grandchildren Karryn, Felix, Kendra and Remy; his wife and daughters; and his own family of 10 brothers and sisters. Throughout it all, he was an accomplished guitarist, singer and song writer. He loved to hike the trails of Northern California, including Mount Tam, Tahoe and Yosemite and he had looked forward to spending more time on his music, writing and photography in his retirement years. In February, he learned he had cancer and after a short but brave battle, Jerome died at his home surrounded by his family on May, 19, 2019. He will be remembered on the shorelines and trails of San Francisco, Toronto and Durban and whenever music fills hearts with promise. Friends and family are invited to honor him on Sunday, June 2nd at 2 p.m. at The Harbour Room, 33 Harbour Square, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the East Oakland Collective would be appreciated. The family asks there be no social media posts about his passing.

