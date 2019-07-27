Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adriana Christina (Audrey) QUISTBERG. View Sign Obituary



QUISTBERG, Adriana (Audrey) Christina (nee THEEUWEN) Adriana (Audrey) Christina Quistberg (nee Theeuwen), of Delta, British Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. .Adriana was born to the late Herman and Joyce Theeuwen on September 8, 1956 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Audrey's family was the focus of her life and she was its keystone. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her and were her passion and delight As her children meant so much to her, she cared similarly for other less fortunate children and contributed very generously to Children's Foundations and charities who operated meal programs. Audrey was a force to be reckoned with and an accomplished businessperson. In 1993, she and her family made the decision to leave Ontario and move to British Columbia. There, she and her husband Wayne, successfully owned and operated a number of Tim Hortons. She became a surrogate mother and developed deep friendships with many of her employees and customers. Audrey loved gardening and, in the limited "spare" time she had, she could be found puttering in her garden. Audrey also loved to travel and found more time to do so more recently. Audrey will be deeply missed and her memory will be cherished by; her husband Wayne, her daughter Leslie-Ann (husband Kevin and children James, Quinn, Isaiah, Sahara, Presley, Khloie and Joseph), Lyndsey (husband Shaun and children Jhulan, Devika and Ivy) and Ryan (wife Kayla and daughter Amelia) and her brothers Bill (Jill) and Jeff (Rosy and children Kayla and Mitchell). In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the BC Cancer Foundation. https://bccancerfoundation.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019

