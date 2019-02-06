FENOS, ADRIANA Peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on Monday, February 4, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Augusto. Loving mother of Sergio, Robert and Danny. Cherished Nonna of Dante, Morgan, Ryan, Amelia and Lucas. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at All Saints Church, 1415 Royal York Road, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2019