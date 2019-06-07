ALISON, ADRIENNE Come celebrate the Life & Art of Adrienne Alison on Saturday, June 8th, 4-8 p.m. at Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie Street, Toronto. Surrounded by Adrienne's creative spirit, enjoy a selection from her profound range of work as chosen by her daughter. Renowned sculptor of public and private commissions. Chief among her accomplishments was the 1812 Monument on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Founded the Department of Maxillofacial Prosthetics at Sunnybrook. Passionate and inspirational force who reveled in the beauty of life. All Welcome. Further info: [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on June 7, 2019