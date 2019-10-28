WALKER, Adrienne Isobel August 13, 1921 – October 23, 2019 Walker, Adrienne Isobel, Member of the Ontario Genealogical Society and Member of the West Scarborough Seniors' Club, Riverdale Bridge Club. In her 99th year, Adrienne passed peacefully on October 23, 2019. Loving wife of the late George Eustace Walker. Loving mother of Janice Catherine Walker and her husband, William St. Arnaud and Judith (Judy) Ann Walker and her husband, David Byron. Proud grandmother of Liza, Katie and Madeline, Walker-Byron. Predeceased by her parents Marie Hatley and Edwin Sandell, sister Audrey Hearn and nephew Robert Hearn. Lovingly remembered by brother Ted Sandell and his wife Mary. Aunt to Lesley and John. Adrienne was a lifelong learner, traveller, loyal friend and supporter to her granddaughters' "Synchro" swimming careers. Visitation will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Center, 625 Birchmount Rd., Friday, November 1st, at 10:30 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2019