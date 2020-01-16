|
MARCOU, Afroditi Peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Vasilios Marcou. Cherished mother of Helen (Steve), Anna (Lou) and Chris (Fran). Loving grandmother of George, Toula, Dan, Diane, Billy P., Cheri, Susie, Lisa, Billy M., and Christopher, and proud great-grandmother of eleven great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and relatives. Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Centre at 50 Overlea Blvd., on Friday, January 17th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Heritage Funeral Centre on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations graciously accepted for the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Sinai Health Foundation (supportsinai.ca). Condolences may be left at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020