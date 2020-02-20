Home

Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
More Obituaries for AFRODITI TSINOKAS
AFRODITI TSINOKAS

AFRODITI TSINOKAS Obituary
TSINOKAS, AFRODITI (nee ROMBIS) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 83, at Southlake Regional Healthcare Centre, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Loving wife of Tom for 65 years. Cherished mother to Jean (James), Carol (Michael), Dan (Dorothy), Diana and David (Mirella). Treasured Baba to Justin (Alex), Jason, Natasha (Tim), Eric, Kevin, Matthew, Madeline, Thomas, Stephanie, Samantha and Natalie. Great-grandmother to Jaxon and Coen. She will be forever missed and remembered in our hearts. Friends will be received at the Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, west of Warden Avenue, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. A funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3840 Finch Avenue East, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. with interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020
