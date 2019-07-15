TRAVAGLINI, AGATHA "TINA" God called Agatha "Tina" peacefully on July 12, 2019 at the age of 71. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Nicola. Cherished by her dear children, Vincent (Leila), Carlo (Emily) and Marco. Proud Nonna to Jenna, Simone, Nicole, Nicholas, Gabriel and Anthony. Tina will always be remembered by her brothers, Vincent, Tony and their families. She will be greatly missed by her mother Rosa Crisanti. Tina is reunited in Heaven with her father Salvatore Crisanti. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church (100 Bainbridge Ave., at Martin Grove Rd). Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (on Albion Rd., at Hwy 27). If so desired, donations in memory of Tina may be made to the . Online Condolences at: vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 15, 2019