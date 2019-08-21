AGATHA VICTORINE (VITTY) LAWRENCE

Obituary

LAWRENCE, AGATHA VICTORINE (VITTY) Beloved wife of late Matthew (Rasa) Lawrence, mother of Indra Louis, Pam Fernando, Sharmala Hartmann, Jacintha Lawrence, Joe Lawrence, Anslem Lawrence and mother-in-law to the late Terry Louis, Clive Fernando, the late Armin Hartmann, Cheryl Lawrence and Rangini Lawrence. She is the precious grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish, 66 Main St. S., Brampton. In Lieu of Flowers, a donation in the name of Agatha to the is preferred. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019
