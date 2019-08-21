LAWRENCE, AGATHA VICTORINE (VITTY) Beloved wife of late Matthew (Rasa) Lawrence, mother of Indra Louis, Pam Fernando, Sharmala Hartmann, Jacintha Lawrence, Joe Lawrence, Anslem Lawrence and mother-in-law to the late Terry Louis, Clive Fernando, the late Armin Hartmann, Cheryl Lawrence and Rangini Lawrence. She is the precious grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish, 66 Main St. S., Brampton. In Lieu of Flowers, a donation in the name of Agatha to the is preferred. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019