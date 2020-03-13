Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES COLEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, AGNES (nee McFARLANE) It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Agnes Coleman (nee McFarlane), with family by her side, on March 11, 2020, at Michael Garron Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her husband Dermot, son Thomas (Jennifer), brother Joseph and grandsons, Liam and Eamon, as well as her many relatives in Scotland, Canada, USA and Ireland. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, 416-267-8229) on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -