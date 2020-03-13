|
COLEMAN, AGNES (nee McFARLANE) It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Agnes Coleman (nee McFarlane), with family by her side, on March 11, 2020, at Michael Garron Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her husband Dermot, son Thomas (Jennifer), brother Joseph and grandsons, Liam and Eamon, as well as her many relatives in Scotland, Canada, USA and Ireland. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, 416-267-8229) on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m.
